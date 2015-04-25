ST GEORGE'S, Grenada A devastating spell from seam bowler James Anderson set England up for a nine-wicket triumph in the second test against West Indies on Saturday as the tourists went 1-0 up in the three-match series.

A fiery Anderson ripped through the West Indies middle order in the opening session of the fifth and final day, making excellent use of the new ball to record figures of four for 43.

The Lancastrian also claimed two catches and ran out Jason Holder as the home team were bowled out for 307 having resumed on 202 for two.

That left England chasing a small target of 143 to win and captain Alastair Cook (59 not out) and Gary Ballance (81 not out) helped them clinch their first test victory on foreign soil since beating India in Kolkata in December 2012.

"It was a lot of effort on that wicket," Cook told the presentation ceremony. "It was a slow wicket throughout and a pretty flat one.

"To get 20 wickets the way we did was a great effort. We showed a lot of character and obviously a lot of skill."

To add to West Indian misery promising all-rounder Holder was stretchered off the field after landing badly on his ankle in his delivery stride.

CARIBBEAN INQUEST

While there will be a Caribbean inquest into the way the home team collapsed, most of the credit for the momentum shift must go to Anderson. He claimed the important wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite for 116 after the centurion could not keep down a sharply rising delivery and was caught by Joe Root in the gully.

In addition, the paceman removed Shivnarine Chanderpaul for seven and Marlon Samuels for 37.

Anderson also caught Jermaine Blackwood at mid-off for 10 off Chris Jordan, ran out Holder for two and snaffled up Kemar Roach's chip to mid-on as he fell to spinner Moeen Ali for 10.

Moeen also trapped skipper Denesh Ramdin lbw for 28 and removed last man Shannon Gabriel in identical fashion.

Jonathan Trott was the only batsman to fall in England's second innings. He went for a duck after chopping a delivery from Gabriel on to his stumps.

"We fought hard for the first four days but that one session (before lunch) where we lost six wickets really cost us the match," said Ramdin.

