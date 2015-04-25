ST GEORGE'S, Grenada, April 25 England captain Alastair Cook gave the credit for Saturday's second-test win over West Indies to James Anderson after the seam bowler's blistering spell in the morning transformed the game.

A draw looked the likeliest outcome when play resumed on the fifth and final day but Anderson removed three West Indies batsmen with the second new ball, including Kraigg Brathwaite for 116, as his team claimed six wickets before lunch.

"The new ball was really crucial. It was all about trying to put the ball in the right areas and credit Jimmy, what an outstanding spell that was," said Cook who ended unbeaten on 59 as England, with Gary Ballance making 81 not out, reached their target of 143.

"I can't fault the lads, it was a tough wicket to get any kind of result, slow and flat. To get 20 wickets the way we did was a great effort, down to attitude, character and a lot of skill," he added after England went 1-0 up in the series.

"You can always improve on a performance but the lads were brilliant. The wickets have been slow and hard to force a result on but we've put in a lot of hard work and got our reward today."

While the plaudits for Anderson, England's all-time top wicket-taker in tests, were thoroughly deserved, a superb unbeaten 182 from Joe Root in the first innings won him the Man of the Match award.

"We were ruthless today," said Root. "It is a great win to take forward for the rest of the series and the summer.

"There are so many positives for us all to take and it's fantastic. I can't wait to get back out there in Barbados," he added referring to the third and final test that starts on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Tony Jimenez)