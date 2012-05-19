England's Matt Prior is bowled by the West Indies' Shannon Gabriel (not pictured) during the first cricket test match at Lord's cricket ground in London May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON West Indies fought back strongly on the third day of the first test at Lord's, claiming four England wickets to reduce the hosts to 341 for seven at lunch on Saturday.

England, replying to the touring side's 243, resumed on 259 for three and captain Andrew Strauss added only one run to his overnight 121 before nicking pace bowler Kemar Roach through to wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin.

Jonny Bairstow struck three fluent fours on his test debut but his bright innings ended on 16 when Roach jagged a ball sharply back to trap him lbw.

Matt Prior also looked confident in his knock of 19 but he became Shannon Gabriel's first test victim, playing an airy shot at the young fast bowler to be bowled through the gate.

Tim Bresnan edged Darren Sammy through to Ramdin for a duck and England had collapsed to 323 for seven in overcast conditions at the home of cricket.

Ian Bell batted through the morning to reach the interval on 38 not out, with Stuart Broad on 10.

