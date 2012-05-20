West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul hits the ball past England's Tim Bresnan (L) during the first cricket test match at Lord's cricket ground in London May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Marlon Samuels shared an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 147 to lift West Indies to 212 for four at lunch on the fourth day of the first test against England on Sunday.

The touring side were 57 runs ahead with Chanderpaul unbeaten on 73 and Samuels on 79 at the interval.

England's bowlers toiled without success under grey skies at Lord's, frustrated by the dogged Chanderpaul, the world's top-ranked batsman, and Samuels who eschewed his normal aggressive style to provide solid support for his more experienced partner.

Samuels was first to reach his fifty, made from 97 balls and including seven fours, and Chanderpaul passed the half-century mark for the second time in the match with an inside edge for four off Tim Bresnan.

Samuels welcomed off-spinner Graeme Swann to the attack by cracking him through the covers for two boundaries and England caused few problems for the batsmen on a lifeless wicket.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)