Cricket - West Indies v England - First Test - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua - 13/4/15England's Joe Root in action as West Indies' Denesh Ramdin looks onAction Images via Reuters / Jason O'Brien

Cricket - West Indies v England - First Test - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua - 13/4/15England's Gary Ballance walks off dejected after losing his wicket as Joe Root enters the fieldAction Images via Reuters / Jason O'Brien

Cricket - West Indies v England - First Test - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua - 13/4/15West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alastair Cook (not pictured)Action Images via Reuters / Jason O'Brien

England struggled to 49 for three at lunch on the first day of the first test in Antigua as West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin was rewarded for his decision to make the tourists bat.

Ramdin chose to bowl after winning the toss, raising some eyebrows, but while his hope for significant movement off the surface at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium proved unfounded his seamers got the early breakthroughs he was hoping for.

Jonathan Trott, returning to test cricket for the first time since quitting the 2013-14 Ashes Tour with stress related problems, went in the first over.

Trott, winning his 50th cap, edged a good delivery from Jerome Taylor to Darren Bravo who pocketed the straightforward catch at slip.

Skipper Alastair Cook made 11 before he was bowled by Kemar Roach, getting an inside edge on a delivery that cut back.

The West Indies opening pair bowled a consistent full length and tight line, making it tough for England's batsmen but it was a wider ball from Jason Holder that removed number three Garry Balance.

The Zimbabwean-born batsman reached at Holder's full delivery and flashed a high catch to Bravo who again captured it gleefully.

A patient Ian Bell (10) and Joe Root (11) saw England through to lunch without further loss after what was a very encouraging session for new West Indies coach Phil Simmons.

(Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Martyn Herman)