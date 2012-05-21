West Indies' Darren Sammy (3rd L) appeals for the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow (4th L) during the first cricket test match at Lord's cricket ground in London May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON West Indies captain Darren Sammy has been fined 80 percent of his match fee for his team's slow over rate during their five-wicket defeat by England in the first test at Lord's, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

West Indies were ruled four overs short of their target, triggering a 40 percent fine for all the players in the team apart from the captain who must pay double under ICC rules.

If Sammy is found guilty of another over-rate offence in the next year, he will receive a one-match suspension.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)