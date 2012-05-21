Cricket-New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
June 6 New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
LONDON May 21 West Indies captain Darren Sammy has been fined 80 percent of his match fee for his team's slow over rate during their five-wicket defeat by England in the first test at Lord's, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.
West Indies were ruled four overs short of their target, triggering a 40 percent fine for all the players in the team apart from the captain who must pay double under ICC rules.
If Sammy is found guilty of another over-rate offence in the next year, he will receive a one-match suspension.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.