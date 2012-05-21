LONDON May 21 West Indies captain Darren Sammy has been fined 80 percent of his match fee for his team's slow over rate during their five-wicket defeat by England in the first test at Lord's, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

West Indies were ruled four overs short of their target, triggering a 40 percent fine for all the players in the team apart from the captain who must pay double under ICC rules.

If Sammy is found guilty of another over-rate offence in the next year, he will receive a one-match suspension.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)