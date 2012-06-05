LONDON Hard-hitting batsman Chris Gayle has been recalled to the West Indies squad for this month's one-day international series in England after ending a long-running feud with the board.

The former captain has not played for the team for more than 14 months but agreed to end his exile after meeting the board and resolving their dispute.

"Directors of the West Indies Cricket Board recently met by teleconference and are pleased that consistent with his previous commitment Mr Chris Gayle has made himself available for selection," the WICB said in a statement.

"The board believes Mr Gayle's stated commitment to West Indies cricket will be an asset to the team and looks forward to his contributions."

The left-hander has not played for the side since last year's 50-over World Cup, opting instead to play in lucrative Twenty20 competitions including the Indian Premier League.

His return is sure to boost West Indies who are 2-0 down to England in the test series with the third and final match in Birmingham starting on Thursday.

West Indies also recalled vice-captain Dwayne Bravo, all-rounder Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine in the 15-man one-day squad while leaving out Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Adrian Barath and Kieron Powell.

One-day squad: Darren Sammy (captain), Dwayne Bravo (vice-captain), Tino Best, Darren Bravo, Johnson Charles, Fidel Edwards, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith.

(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; editing by Tony Jimenez)