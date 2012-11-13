DHAKA Flamboyant West Indies opener Chris Gayle became the first player to hit a six from the first ball of a test match when he launched his big-hit against Bangladesh on Tuesday, the International Cricket Council said.

Gayle smashed debutant Sohag Gazi over long-on, taking 18 from the first over but the 21-year-old off-spinner took revenge by having the opener caught for 24.

West Indies reached 361-4 after the first day of the first test.

The first officially recognised test match commenced on March 15, 1877 and was contested by England and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Mark Meadows)