BENGALURU Explosive West Indian opener Chris Gayle has backed day-night tests and believes they could make the longest form of the game more popular.

Australia and New Zealand played the first floodlit test at the Adelaide Oval in November, attracting more than 123,000 fans through the gates.

"It's going to be different for the fans (but) I don't see any reason why the concept can't take off and be as successful as the shorter forms of the game," Gayle told reporters in Bengaluru where he represents the Royal Challengers Indian Premier League team.

The tall left-hander, who scored 7,214 runs in 103 tests, played his last test against Bangladesh in 2014.

According to media reports, India want to host a day-night test against Australia next year.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play day-night tests in 2016 while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are considering following suit.

