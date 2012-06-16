June 16 Chris Gayle's return to international
cricket was delayed on Saturday after the powerful West Indies
batsman was ruled out of the first one-dayer against England at
the Rose Bowl in Southampton with a foot injury.
Gayle, 32, was set to make his first appearance for the side
since last year's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. He had been
unavailable for selection after falling out with West Indies
Cricket Board.
"Hopefully he will take part in the remainder of the
series," West Indies captain Darren Sammy told Sky Sports.
England batsman Ian Bell was passed fit to play and will
open the batting, despite suffering a suspected fracture jaw in
training.
Bell required 10 stitches after being struck when batting in
the nets on Friday.
West Indies won the toss and elected to field in the opener
of the three-match series.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett; Editing by John O'Brien)