June 16 Chris Gayle's return to international cricket was delayed on Saturday after the powerful West Indies batsman was ruled out of the first one-dayer against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton with a foot injury.

Gayle, 32, was set to make his first appearance for the side since last year's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. He had been unavailable for selection after falling out with West Indies Cricket Board.

"Hopefully he will take part in the remainder of the series," West Indies captain Darren Sammy told Sky Sports.

England batsman Ian Bell was passed fit to play and will open the batting, despite suffering a suspected fracture jaw in training.

Bell required 10 stitches after being struck when batting in the nets on Friday.

West Indies won the toss and elected to field in the opener of the three-match series. (Writing by Tom Bartlett; Editing by John O'Brien)