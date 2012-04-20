April 20 West Indies coach Ottis Gibson has been
fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after comments
made about the decision review systemm (DRS) during the second
test against Australia.
The current series is not using the full technology, such as
Hotspot and Snicko, and Gibson said his team had suffered from
some decisions.
The West Indies coach argued that if the full technology was
not available then it would be better not to use the DRS at all.
The ICC said Gibson's comments had broken their Code of
Conduct and that he would be fined 20 percent of his match fee.
"In the pre-series meetings it was agreed that players and
coaches should not engage in negative media comments. Ottis
accepts that he overstepped the mark during the game and has now
accepted his sanction," said Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of
ICC Match Referees.
The rain-affected second test was drawn leaving Australia
1-0 up heading into Monday's third and final test of the series
in Dominica.
(Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by John Mehaffey)