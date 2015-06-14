West Indies are staring down the barrel of another heavy test defeat to Australia but fast bowler Jason Holder has not given up home his struggling side can turn it around.

The home team were 16 for two wickets in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the second test in Jamaica on Saturday, still needing another 376 runs to win.

Considering their poor performance with the bat in the three innings of the two-test series a dramatic turnaround is not on the cards, but Holder said his side had a chance if they could settle in.

"For me it’s still a good batting pitch," Holder told the host broadcaster. "You need to spend some time to get in. Once you get in it becomes a lot easier."

"It’s test cricket. You must expect pressure. We just have to apply ourselves for as long as we can tomorrow."

Holder, who clouted the Australian attack to all parts of Sabina Park to finish 82 not out in West Indies first innings, said he was surprised visiting captain Michael Clarke had declared with more than two days to play.

Australia had time to bat on and put the game completely out of reach but Clarke's decision gave his fast bowlers time to have a crack at the West Indies top order with eight overs before stumps.

The reward was two wickets in the very first over.

"I think we expected that declaration (but) I don’t think we expected it so soon," Holder said.

