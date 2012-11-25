KHULNA, Bangladesh Nov 25 The West Indies have called up uncapped Barbados pace bowler Jason Holder to replace Tino Best in the five-match one-day series against Bangladesh, team officials said on Sunday.

Best aggravated an old hamstring injury in the second test in Khulna which West Indies won by 10-wicket on Sunday to complete a 2-0 sweep of the two-test series.

Barbadian Best played through the pain to take a career-best 6-40 in the second innings, setting up an easy win.

Best also played a key role in 77-run first test win in Dhaka where he took 5-24 in the second innings.

The 21-year old Holder, who has taken 47 wickets in 16 first-class matches, will join the squad on Monday, said team spokesman Adriel Richard.

The five-match ODI series between Bangladesh and West Indies begins in Khulna on Nov. 30. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Alastair Himmer)