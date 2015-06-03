West Indies batsman Shai Hope offered no excuses for his team’s woeful batting performance against Australia in the first test on Wednesday.

Though the Windsor Park pitch in Dominica was dry and not particularly conducive to strokemaking, the 21-year-old from Barbados described it as a “decent” batting strip.

“We didn’t do ourselves any good with the bat,” he told the host broadcaster after the West Indies were dismissed for 148 in their first innings.

"It (the pitch) is a bit slow. You have to wait for the ball a little more but it's decent to bat on."

Opener Hope top-scored for his team with 36 in what is just his second Test appearance. He fell to an excellent diving catch by Australian gully fielder Shaun Marsh, off the bowling of Mitchell Johnson.

Johnson took three wickets, as did fellow pace bowler Josh Hazlewood, who claimed a trio of top-order scalps for 33 runs off 15 overs.

Hazlewood, however, modestly deflected praise.

“We bowled pretty well as a group,” he said.

“We couldn’t be happier. There was a little bit of swing all day if you bowled in the right areas and the odd one shot through but I think it’s a pretty good wicket.”

The West Indies struck back in the final session to reduce Australia to 85 for three at stumps on the first day, leaving Hope looking for more of the same when play resumes on Thursday morning.

“We need to take early wickets,” he said.

