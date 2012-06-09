(Updates at close)
By Richard Sydenham
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 9 Marlon Samuels again
sparkled with the bat and Denesh Ramdin made an unbeaten
half-century to lead West Indies to 280 for eight on the first
day of action in the third and final test against England on
Saturday.
After the opening two days were washed out by rain, Graham
Onions and Tim Bresnan claimed three wickets apiece after the
home team won the toss and decided to field but Samuels and
Ramdin made sure West Indies chalked up a respectable score at
Edgbaston.
Samuels continued his fine form in the series with 76 while
wicketkeeper Ramdin was 60 not out at the close and Ravi Rampaul
undefeated on two.
England, seeking a 3-0 sweep in the series, rested Stuart
Broad having already used the rotation policy to give their
other leading fast bowler James Anderson a break ahead of the
tests against South Africa next month.
West Indies made four changes. Shivnarine Chanderpaul missed
out with a side injury and was replaced by Narsingh Deonarine
while the out of form Kirk Edwards's place was taken by debutant
Assad Fudadin.
Off-spinner Sunil Narine was also given his debut and fast
bowler Tino Best is making his first test appearance in three
years.
Samuels came in at 99 for three and he was a calm, assured
presence at the crease, having made 31, 86, 117 and 76 not out
earlier in the series.
He was eventually trapped lbw by Bresnan but had again
demonstrated his new-found maturity as a batsman.
This effort was more fluent than his previous innings as he
faced just 114 balls. Samuels went to his half-century by
lofting spinner Graeme Swann over mid-wicket for six and driving
him through cover for four in consecutive balls.
West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals throughout the
day, the first batsman going when Keiran Powell was dismissed by
Bresnan for 24.
Fellow opener Adrian Barath was dropped twice by Ian Bell at
third slip before falling to Onions for 41.
The left-handed Fudadin went in at number three and he made
a composed 28 before being unsettled by a nasty bouncer by
Bresnan, allowing Bell to pouch an easy catch.
It is the first time in 48 years a test in England has lost
the opening two days to the weather.
