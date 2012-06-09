By Richard Sydenham
| BIRMINGHAM, England, June 9
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 9 West Indies rallied
to 85 for one at lunch in their first innings on the third day
of the rain-affected third test on Saturday after England pace
bowler Tim Bresnan claimed the wicket of Kieran Powell.
After the first two days were completely washed out, England
won the toss and bowled in cloudy conditions under the
floodlights.
They took the field without their leading opening bowlers
James Anderson, who has been rested, and Stuart Broad, left out
on Saturday morning, in line with the team's rotation policy.
Although Broad had a cold he was fit to play and his
omission gave an opportunity to Graham Onions and Steven Finn.
Opener Adrian Barath was unbeaten on 40 at the interval with
debutant Assad Fudadin, who came in for the out-of-form Kirk
Edwards, on 15. Powell was caught at second slip by Graeme Swann
off Bresnan for 24 in an opening partnerhip of 49.
England are seeking to sweep the series 3-0 but with 172
overs lost on the first two days, they may struggle to force a
result in the limited time available.
Onions, playing his first test in 30 months, took the new
ball and was unfortunate not to have dismissed Barath when he
was on four. Barath edged the Durham seamer to third slip, but
Ian Bell dropped a straightforward chance at knee height. Bell
was standing in for Anderson in an unaccustomed position.
Barath looked to play his shots the longer he stayed at the
crease, lofted off-spinner Swann over mid-on for a six in the
spinner's first over. Left-hander Fudadin played watchfully in
the 43 minutes he spent at the crease before lunch and would
have gained confidence form his cover driven boundary off Finn.
Fudadin was one of four changes for West Indies with
off-spinner Sunil Narine handed a debut in place of Shane
Shillingford, Narsingh Deonarine replaced the injured Shivnarine
Chanderpaul and Tino Best came in for his first test in three
years in place of the injured Kemar Roach.
England won the first two tests at Lord's and Trent Bridge.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)