By Richard Sydenham
| BIRMINGHAM, England, June 9
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 9 England claimed four
West Indies wickets in the afternoon session on Saturday with
only Marlon Samuels once again standing firm as his team
struggled to 164 for five at tea on the third day of the
rain-shortened third test.
Samuels was 50 not out after Adrian Barath (41), Darren
Bravo (6), Assad Fuddadin (28) and Narsingh Deonarine (7) had
fallen in the session. Opener Kieran Powell (24) was dismissed
before lunch.
England, who lead the series 2-0, are seeking a whitewash
after the first two days were washed out.
Graham Onions, recalled to the test team for the first time
in 30 months having recovered from a career-threatening back
injury, claimed two wickets.
Tim Bresnan also took two, with another recalled pace bowler
Steven Finn taking the other wicket. England have rested their
two premier fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.
Samuels again looked elegant at the crease and had stroked
six boundaries and a six in his 76-ball minute innings. He was
particularly impressive with his straight driving to spinner
Graeme Swann, who he also hit for a six and four in consecutive
balls to go his half-century. In the series to date his scores
are 31, 86, 117 and 76 not out.
While Samuels fought, wickets fell around him. Barath was
lbw to Onions after being dropped twice at third slip by Ian
Bell, to spark the West Indies collapse as they slumped from 90
for one.
Darren Bravo gave a return catch to Finn, debutant Fudadin
batted combatively for 110 balls before he was fended a Bresnan
bouncer to Bell and Deonarine edged Onions to Andrew Strauss at
first slip.
While England made two team changes, West Indies made four.
Off-spinner Sunil Narine was handed a debut in place of
Shane Shillingford, Deonarine replaced the injured Shivnarine
Chanderpaul and Tino Best came in for his first test in three
years in place of the injured Kemar Roach, while Fudadin
replaced the out-of-form Kirk Edwards.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)