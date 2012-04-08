Australia grabbed two West Indies wickets before rainfall forced an early lunch with the hosts on 291 for five on the second day of the first test in Barbados on Sunday.

The Caribbean side had added 112 for the loss of two wickets in an extended morning session to make up time lost by rain on Saturday.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (58 not out) and Darren Bravo (51) made it four West Indies batsmen with a half-century in the innings and the pair put on a 73-run partnership.

Australia finally got some reward for their efforts when Bravo edged Shane Watson to Mike Hussey at gully to make it 240 for four.

Narsingh Deonarine then made 21 before he top edged Ryan Harris to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

Chanderpaul was joined by wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh before the rain sent the players off the field in Bridgetown five minutes before the scheduled lunch break.

