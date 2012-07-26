Juventus coach Allegri renews contract until 2020
MILAN Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has renewed his contract with the Italian champions until 2020, the club said on Wednesday.
Score at close of the second day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand:
West Indies 145-0 (C.Gayle 85 not out, K.Powell 58 not out); New Zealand 351 all out (M.Guptill 97; S.Narine 5-132) (Compiled by Simon Evans in Miami; editing by Ken Ferris)
MILAN Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has renewed his contract with the Italian champions until 2020, the club said on Wednesday.
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.