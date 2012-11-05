DHAKA West Indies have a long way to go if they are to return to the top of world cricket, despite their recent success in the World Twenty20, manager Richie Richardson said on Monday.

Richardson insisted the West Indies were still a work in progress on arriving in Dhaka to play two tests and five one-day internationals against Bangladesh.

"We've been seeing improvement in all areas of our game in last 12 months or so," he told reporters ahead of their first series since beating Sri Lanka in last month's Twenty20 final.

"We are continuing to work hard, not going to take anything for granted," added the former West Indies captain.

"We see a long way to go in order to bring West Indies cricket back to the top.

"We all know, the world knows, we are capable of being the World Champions again. We are prepared to do whatever it takes to get back to the top."

The West Indies will be virtually full-strength for their tour.

"We have now Chris Gayle back," said Richardson. "Gayle, as we know, is probably the world's most destructive batman in any format.

"We are feeling very confident, very positive that we will have a successful trip here in Bangladesh."

The visitors begin with a three-day practice match against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI from November 8-10.

The first test begins on November 13 in Dhaka before the second test in Khulna a week later. (Created by Azad Majumder; Editing by Alastair Himmer)