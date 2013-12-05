Kirk Edwards and Darren Bravo scored half centuries as West Indies battled to save the first test against New Zealand but were still 228 runs from making the hosts bat again at the close of play on the third day in Dunedin on Thursday.

Bravo was on 72 while Marlon Samuels was on 17 after Edwards was trapped in front by legspinner Ish Sodhi for 59 about 45 minutes before the end of play as the West Indies adopted a more resolute approach in their second innings.

The visitors were 168 for two at the close but still facing a big defeat after New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum had enforced the follow on before tea when they dismissed West Indies for 213 in their first innings.

New Zealand, who made 609-9 declared in their innings, have not won a test in more than a year, having drawn five and lost four of their matches since McCullum took over the captaincy in late 2012. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)