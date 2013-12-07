Ross Taylor and Corey Anderson pushed New Zealand to the brink of their first test victory in more than a year after West Indies off-spinner Shane Shillingford had threatened to run through their side and claim an unlikely win.

Taylor, who scored a career-best 217 not out in the first innings, was on 16 as New Zealand reached 79 for four at tea on the fifth and final day of the first test at University Oval.

The hosts still need 33 more runs to win the match, though light rain forced an early tea break and there are slight concerns they might not be able to resume.

The 22-year-old Anderson was on 20 at the break, having joined Taylor when the score was 44 for four and the hosts still needing 68 runs to achieve victory.

Shillingford, who had opened the bowling with Tino Best as the pitch offered variable bounce and some turn, gave the hosts a real scare when he ripped the top off the batting order.

He had Peter Fulton caught by wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin for three on the first ball of the final over before lunch, then did more damage after the break.

Aaron Redmond was caught at leg slip by Narsingh Deonarine for six before Hamish Rutherford was dismissed in exactly the same fashion as he had in the first innings trying to hit a boundary down the ground and caught by Shannon Gabriel.

The 24-year-old Rutherford, who immediately dropped his head after he hit the ball, trudged off to ringing laughter from the West Indian fielders, one of whom yelled 'what a shot', as he departed for 20.

McCullum hit a four on the first delivery he faced, but his aggression was his downfall on nine when he mistimed a sweep off Shillingford and Ramdin had time to take an easy catch as his fielders cleared out of the way.

West Indies' second innings had ended about 20 minutes before lunch with New Zealand capturing their final four wickets for the addition of 64 runs.

Darren Bravo, whose stubborn resistance saved West Indies from the prospect of an innings defeat after being forced to follow on, was bowled by Trent Boult for 218 by a low delivery that skidded through and ended his 416-ball stay.

Captain Darren Sammy, who scored his fifth test half century, was last man out at 507 for a counter-attacking 80.

New Zealand have not won a test in more than a year, having drawn five and lost four of their matches since McCullum took over the captaincy in late 2012.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)