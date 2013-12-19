Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Denesh Ramdin rebuilt West Indies' first innings with a 200-run partnership to guide their side to 289 for six at the close of play on the first day of the third and final test against New Zealand on Thursday.

Chanderpaul was in sight of his 29th test century on 94 with captain Darren Sammy on nought at stumps in Hamilton after wicketkeeper Ramdin was dismissed for 107, his fourth century, with three overs remaining in the day.

The pair manufactured a magnificent salvage operation after they had been thrust together with West Indies in deep trouble at 86-5 as the tourists' top order capitulated against a spirited home attack.

Both men rode their luck, however, with New Zealand's bowlers frustrated as balls flew just short or wide of fielders, while Ramdin was dropped twice after he passed 50.

The hosts, who hold a 1-0 series lead after a crushing victory in Wellington last week, made rapid inroads after lunch when four wickets fell for just nine runs but were then thwarted by Chanderpaul and Ramdin's decisive partnership.

