West Indies' Jerome Taylor celebrates taking the wicket of England's James Anderson

BRIDGETOWN Jimmy Anderson produced another devastating new ball spell to reduce West Indies to 37 for three at lunch on the second day of the third and final test at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Anderson took all three wickets as the West Indies' top order again struggled to cope with his swing and movement.

It was a good session for bowlers with six wickets falling before lunch after West Indies paceman Jerome Taylor wrapped up the England tail in rapid fashion as the tourists were dismissed for 257.

England added just 17 runs to their overnight total and will be disappointed with that score on what looked to be a decent batting surface, albeit one that now looks dry and is showing signs of breaking up.

Taylor removed Chris Jordan (3), caught down the legside by captain Denesh Ramdin, and then clean bowled Stuart Broad (10).

Jos Buttler (3 not out) ran out of partners after James Anderson was bowled by a fine in-swinger from Taylor who ended with figures of three for 36.

But Anderson looked eager to get down to his main job and it did not take long for him to make an impact.

Kraigg Brathwaite edged the Lancastrian to Chris Jordan and then test debutant Shai Hope was snaffled up by Cook, whose low catch was subject to review.

Marlon Samuels looked in aggressive mood but he badly misjudged an inswinger from Anderson, opting to leave a ball which swung back in and thumped him on the pads for a clear lbw.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Darren Bravo, who had been dropped by Cook off Broad, saw West Indies through to lunch and they will have to build a major partnership if they are to halt England's momentum.

