Tailender Jason Holder was left stranded on 82 not out as West Indies were dismissed for 220 in their first innings against Australia in Jamaica on Saturday, a deficit of 179.

Holder swatted the four Australian specialist bowlers to all corners of Sabina Park with an aggressive display of lusty hitting more reminiscent of a limited overs game than a test.

His unbeaten score, off only 63 balls, included 12 fours and two sixes.

It allowed West Indies to avoid the follow on, but they nonetheless ended the first innings in a deep hole on the third day of the second test in Kingston.

At lunch, Australia were 22 runs without loss in their second innings, an overall lead of 201, with Shaun Marsh on 14 and David Warner on eight.

The two openers had some nervous moments in the 11 overs they faced before the break, and the normally free-scoring Warner was particularly subdued as he focused on survival rather than runs.

Earlier, Holder finally gave the home supporters something to cheer about. Despite coming in at number nine, he is no slouch with the bat. Less than two months ago, he scored a century against England in Antigua.

His unconquered knock on Saturday improved his batting average to 37.9 in 13 test innings.

He even displayed the skill to hit a reverse sweep for four off off-spinner Nathan Lyon, but he ran out of partners after West Indies resumed at 143 for eight wickets.

Tailender Kemar Roach (7) hung around for 36 balls before edging a Josh Hazlewood delivery to keeper Brad Haddin.

His dismissal ended a rapid 77-run partnership.

The end of the innings came two balls later when Hazlewood trapped Jerome Taylor lbw for 0 as the batsman padded up.

Right-arm fast bowler Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian attack with 5-38, while Lyon finished with 3-55.

Australia, who won the first test by nine wickets, are seeking to sweep the two-test series as they tune up for the Ashes series against England, with the first test in Cardiff less than a month away.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Martyn Herman and Toby Davis)