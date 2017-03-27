Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Agassi
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
Shoaib Malik made a composed unbeaten 38 to lead Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over West Indies in Barbados on Sunday in the first of four Twenty20 internationals.
West Indies, put in to bat, struggled throughout their innings as 18-year-old Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan took three wickets for seven runs off his four overs to land the man of the match award on his international debut.
Only an unbeaten 34 from captain Carlos Brathwaite lifted the hosts to a very modest total of 111 for eight and although Pakistan slipped to 49-3, Shoaib struck a six and three fours to guide them to an easy win with 17 balls to spare.
The second match of the series is in Trinidad on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editig by Ian Chadband)
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.