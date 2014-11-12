MIAMI Hard-hitting left-hander Chris Gayle will return to the West Indies squad for their tour of South Africa after recovering from a back injury.

Gayle was not involved in the ill-fated trip to India last month during which a dispute between players and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) led to the tour being abandoned.

WICB selectors announced their travelling party for the tour which starts with the first of three test matches at Centurion on Dec. 17.

Following the troubles on the India tour, which have led to the threat of legal action from the Indian board (BCCI), the WICB said in a statement that selection "is contingent upon their signing of the Match Tour Contract which was sent to each player selected on Tuesday November 11."

The players have until Tuesday to return signed contracts.

Antiguan left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell was included in the squad and could make his first test appearance since his debut in India in 2013.

"There is a significant amount of international cricket to be played over the next six months, including test matches against some of the higher ranked teams in world cricket and as such it would be critical for the squad to get off on a positive note in South Africa," Chairman of selectors Clive Lloyd said.

"Specifically we have selected young fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell who is a good prospect. The Selection Panel is looking to introduce players such as Cottrell who can contribute in moving West Indies cricket forward," Lloyd added.

