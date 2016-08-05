West Indies opening batsman Rajendra Chandrika has paid the price for his lack of runs in the first two tests against India and been dropped for the third test that starts in St. Lucia next Tuesday.

Chandrika has been replaced by Shai Hope in the 14-man squad, selectors said on Thursday.

India lead the four-test series 1-0, but West Indies took enormous heart from drawing the second test, after appearing doomed for defeat until a stellar final-day batting effort saved the match.

Chindrika scored only 53 runs in the first two tests, dismissed for 16, 31, 5 and 1. His test average has dropped to 14 in 10 career innings.

Hope's average of 15 from 11 innings is not much better, though the 22-year-old from Barbados has been in good form in domestic cricket recently.

The Windies have made no other changes in the 14-man squad from the second test.

Fast bowlers Miguel Cummins and Alzarri Joseph, and batsman Leon Johnson were in the squad for the second test, but did not make the team.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)