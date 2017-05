Persistent rain washed out play on the third day of the third test between West Indies and India in St Lucia on Thursday.

The scheduled start of the fourth day on Friday has now been brought forward to 0930 local time (1330 GMT), with 98 overs to be bowled.

West Indies resume on 107 for one in their first innings, 246 runs behind India.

India lead the four-test series 1-0.

