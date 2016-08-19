Wet conditions prevented any play on the second day of the fourth test between West Indies and India in Trinidad on Friday.

A waterlogged outfield stopped play from starting on time and afternoon showers extinguished any hope of action at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Only 22 overs were bowled on Thursday before the rain arrived, West Indies moving to 62 for two after captain Jason Holder won the toss and batted.

More rain is forecast on Saturday, suggesting the final test is headed for a draw.

India lead 2-0 and have already wrapped up the series.

