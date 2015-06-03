June 3 Australia picked up three West Indies wickets in the first session of the first test as they made a strong start in Dominica on Wednesday.

Asked to bowl after losing the toss, Australia knuckled down to their task on a slow, dry-looking pitch and dismissed West Indies batsmen Kraigg Brathwaite (10), Darren Bravo (19) and Shai Hope (36) with less than an hour and a half played.

The West Indies -- who have not beaten Australia in a test for 12 years and in a series for 23 -- were reeling at 75 for three, though they survived without any further loss to add another 10 runs before lunch.

Brathwaite was the first to depart, in the sixth over, when he edged a Josh Hazlewood delivery to keeper Brad Haddin.

Despite a pitch that looked unfavourable to pace bowlers Australia included only one slow bowler, Nathan Lyon.

It did not take long for Lyon to make his mark, as the off-spinner struck with the first ball of his second over when he tempted Bravo into an outside edge that Australian captain Michael Clarke caught brilliantly with his left-hand only inches above the ground.

Hope was the next to go, caught by a diving Shaun Marsh in the gully after slashing at a Mitchell Johnson delivery.

The match, being played at Windsor Park in Roseau, is the first of two tests between the teams.

It is Australia's first test since January, and the first since the death of Richie Benaud at the age of 84. Both teams are wearing black arm bands in honour of the former Australian captain and renowned cricket commentator. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Douglas Beattie)