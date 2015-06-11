June 11 West Indies drew early blood when they dismissed both Australian openers on the first day of the second test in Kingston, Jamaica.

After winning the toss and deciding to bowl, West Indies were rewarded when the dangerous David Warner was sent packing for a duck with the third ball of the match, caught at third slip off the bowling of fast bowler Jerome Taylor.

Taylor struck again in the fifth over when Shaun Marsh was trapped lbw for 11.

After 10 overs, Australia were 22 for two wickets.

Earlier, Australia named an unchanged lineup from the one that beat West Indies by nine wickets in the first test in Dominica.

Opener Chris Rogers was still unavailable due to the effects of concussion.

West Indies made three changes. Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo was unavailable due to a sore finger that bothered him during last week's first test.

Bishoo was the only bowler who troubled the Australian batsmen in the first test. He took six wickets and his absence could be a major setback for the Windies.

Batsman Marlon Samuels and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel were left out due to illness.

Coming into the team were Kemar Roach, Rajindra Chandrika and Veerasammy Permaul.

