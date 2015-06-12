June 12 West Indies picked up four wickets with the new ball but could not dislodge Australian batsman Steve Smith, who was unbeaten on 175 at lunch on the second day of the second test on Friday.

Fast bowler Jerome Taylor continued his brilliant form from the first day, collecting two scalps in the morning session to take his tally to five for the innings in Kingston, Jamaica.

Fellow pace men Jason Holder and Kemar Roach chipped in with one wicket each, both tailenders, but Australia will be quite satisfied with the session, after adding 92 runs to advance to 350 for eight at the break.

Smith did not have much of the strike, adding 40 runs off 58 balls from his overnight score to compile the third-highest innings by an Australian at Sabina Park, behind Neil Harvey (204) and Steve Waugh (200).

Josh Hazlewood was not out on five at lunch, with Smith within sight of a double century.

West Indies took the new ball immediately at the start of play and Taylor, with his ninth delivery of the day, got the much-needed breakthrough when he clean bowled Shane Watson (25), who let the ball go and watched it clatter into his off stump.

Taylor also bowled Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin (22) with a delivery that found its way between bat and pad.

Roach, who was wasteful with the new ball, finally snared a wicket when number eight Mitchell Johnson (5) was caught at first slip, and Jason Holder completed a decent session for the West Indies when he clipped Mitchell Starc's off stump (6).

Taylor ended the session with figures of 5-38 off 23 overs, including 10 maidens.

It could have been an even better session for the home team, who dropped a catch and missed a golden stumping chance, leaving Australia with the upper hand and an opportunity to post a total of around 400. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Toby Davis)