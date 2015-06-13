June 13 Tailender Jason Holder was left stranded on 82 not out as West Indies were dismissed for 220 in their first innings against Australia in Jamaica on Saturday, a deficit of 179.

Holder swatted the four Australian specialist bowlers to all corners of Sabina Park with an aggressive display of lusty hitting more reminiscent of a limited overs game than a Test.

His unbeaten score, off only 63 balls, included 12 fours and two sixes.

It allowed West Indies to avoid the follow on, but they nonetheless ended the first innings in a deep hole on the third day of the second test in Kingston.

Despite batting at number nine, Holder is no slouch with the bat. Less than two months ago, he scored a century against England in Antigua.

But he ran out of partners after West Indies resumed at 143 for eight wickets.

Tailender Kemar Roach (7) hung around for 36 balls before edging a Josh Hazlewood delivery to keeper Brad Haddin.

His dismissal ended a rapid 77-run partnership.

The end of the innings came two balls later when Hazlewood trapped Jerome Taylor lbw for 0 as the batsman padded up.

Right-arm fast bowler Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian attack with 5-38, while off-spinner Nathan Lyon finished with 3-55.

Australia, who won the first test by nine wickets, will now look to build a huge lead on a pitch that, as Holder demonstrated, remains a good batting track.