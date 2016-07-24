July 24 India picked up the wicket of Darren Bravo before West Indies advanced to 76 for two in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the first test in Antigua on Sunday.

West Indies still trailed by 247 runs and face a tall order to force India to bat a second time.

Bravo was sent packing for 10 in the first over of the morning when Ajinkya Rahane at gully grasped a sharp chance off the bowling of fast bowler Umesh Yadav.

Any thoughts India had of quickly wrapping up victory, however, were dispelled as Marlon Samuels (39 not out) and Rajendra Chandrika (22 not out) survived until lunch was called after rain swept across the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

Samuels scored freely, compiling his score almost entirely in boundaries as he smacked nine fours off 51 balls, while opener Chandrika was more circumspect.

Only 17 overs were bowled in the session. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis)