April 8 Australia grabbed two West Indies
wickets before rainfall forced an early lunch with the hosts on
291 for five on the second day of the first test in Barbados on
Sunday.
The Caribbean side had added 112 for the loss of two wickets
in an extended morning session to make up time lost by rain on
Saturday.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (58 not out) and Darren Bravo (51)
made it four West Indies batsmen with a half-century in the
innings and the pair put on a 73-run partnership.
Australia finally got some reward for their efforts when
Bravo edged Shane Watson to Mike Hussey at gully to make it 240
for four.
Narsingh Deonarine then made 21 before he top edged Ryan
Harris to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.
Chanderpaul was joined by wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh before
the rain sent the players off the field in Bridgetown five
minutes before the scheduled lunch break.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)