* Laxman, Gambhir also hit solid half-centuries
* India 346-5 at close of first day v Windies
(Adds quotes)
By Sudipto Ganguly
KOLKATA, Nov 14 Rahul Dravid made the most
of superb batting conditions at Eden Gardens to post his 36th
test hundred and put India in charge after the first day of the
second test against West Indies on Monday.
The hosts, after opting to bat first, were 346 for five at
the close with Vangipurappu Laxman 73 not out after the umpires
decided to suspend play due to bad light with 2.3 overs left in
the day.
Dravid (119), rock solid in defence as usual, brought up his
fifth test hundred of the year with a flicked boundary to square
leg off paceman Kemar Roach to a standing ovation from the
sparse crowd.
"It obviously feels that I am in some good form... I have
hit a good patch. I am in a good space with my game so I am
really trying to make it count, trying to make it last as long
as I can," Dravid told reporters.
"I have been through tough times so I know very well when
things are going well, you have to make the most of it... I am
just trying to do that."
He was ready to wait for the loose deliveries and hit nine
fours and two sixes during his 207-ball stay before he chopped
on part-time spinner Kraigg Brathwaite to gift the 18-year-old
his first test wicket in the penultimate over of the day.
Dravid's first six off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo came
after a gap of 101 balls from his previous boundary and the
second six off Marlon Samuels came after he had got past his
century.
The 38-year old Dravid added 140 runs for the fourth wicket
with Laxman, which put India on course for a big first innings
total.
West Indies coach Ottis Gibson, whose side lost the first
test, was confident that the visitors could still bounce back on
Tuesday.
"It was a tough day for us because there was nothing in the
pitch for the bowlers," Gibson said. "Both teams are capable of
collapsing as we saw in Delhi (last test) and we are hoping
something like that happens here too."
Dravid appeared upset with himself when he walked back to
the dressing room in fading light amid applause from an
appreciative crowd.
DISAPPOINTED DRAVID
"I was a little disappointed... I batted the whole day and I
wanted to start fresh tomorrow," Dravid said.
"It would have been nice to play the new ball... I thought
the first 10-15 overs tomorrow will be vital... So, I wanted to
start together."
Laxman also looked in supreme touch and scored at will
against the West Indies spinners with wristy flicks and drives
to bring up his 56th half-century in tests.
India earlier lost the wickets of Gautam Gambhir (65) and
Sachin Tendulkar (38), whose wait for his 100th international
century goes on, in the afternoon session after opener Virender
Sehwag (38) fell in the morning.
Sehwag, hit by an Edwards bouncer on the back of his helmet
in the third over, took a particular liking to Darren Sammy's
medium pace bowling, scoring six out of his eight boundaries
against the West Indies captain.
However, Sammy had the last laugh when he lured Sehwag into
a mistimed drive straight into the hands of Adrian Barath at
short mid-wicket after the batsman had compiled a breezy 38 off
33 deliveries.
Gambhir and Dravid added 83 for the second wicket before the
left-handed opener drove uppishly to Barath at short cover off
paceman Fidel Edwards.
Gambhir hit eight boundaries during his knock which included
some fluent cover drives against the pacemen and nimble footwork
against the spinners.
Tendulkar, who survived a close lbw appeal on 25 against
leg-spinner Bishoo, mistimed a pull against the same bowler and
was caught at mid-wicket by Samuels, much to the disappointment
of the smattering of fans.
The teams will play the third and final test in Mumbai from
Nov. 22.
