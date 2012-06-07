(Corrects team in headline)
By Richard Sydenham
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 7 Rain washed out the
first day of the third and final test between England and West
Indies at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Persistent rain fell all day, after heavy rain overnight,
and play was finally called off at 1535 local time. By that
stage almost all of the spectators had left and they will be
entitled to a full refund on their tickets.
England, seeking a 3-0 series sweep after wins at Lord's and
Nottingham, said earlier in the day that wicketkeeper Matt Prior
had recovered from an eye infection and would play despite
reserve Steven Davies being called up as a replacement.
The last time a full day of test cricket was lost to the
weather in England was in 2009 when the third day was washed out
against Australia, also at Edgbaston.
The previous time a full opening day's test play was lost in
England was in 2007 when West Indies visited Durham.
The forecast is also gloomy for Friday. The last time the
first and second day's play were lost in a test in England was
48 years ago when Australia were at Lord's.
