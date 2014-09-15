Sept 15 West Indies piled on the misery for Bangladesh by ending the third day of the second test in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, with a huge 427-run lead with six second innings wickets remaining.

The home side lead the two-test series 1-0 and now only poor weather looks capable of stopping them from a second win.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 161, adding 57 runs from their overnight total while losing their final three first innings wickets.

A 45-run eighth-wicket partnership between Mahmudullah (53) and Shafiul Islam (10) gave the tourists a degree of respectability to their total but did little to change the momentum of the match.

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (45) and Leon Johnson (41) then put on 76 to extend the lead before Johnson was bowled by Taijul Islam.

Kirk Edwards and Darren Bravo then both went cheaply before Brathwaite departed to leave the home side on 100 for four.

The 40-year-old Shivnarine Chanderpaul (63) then steadied the innings with Jermaine Blackwood (43), who put on an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 108 before the close.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)