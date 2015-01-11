ST. JOHN'S, Antigua, Jan 11 West Indies have left out all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard from their 15-man squad for the World Cup in February and March.

The duo are surprise omissions, but there is a recall for spinner Sunil Narine whose bowling action was deemed illegal during last year's Champions League Twenty20 competition.

Bravo led the team which abruptly withdrew from a one day series in India last year over a pay dispute and the pullout prompted the Indian board to suspend all future tours with West Indies.

The squad will be captained by 23-year-old Jason Holder, who will lead the side for the first time in their five-match one-day international series in South Africa starting on Friday.

Experienced batsman Marlon Samuels has been appointed vice-captain.

Also returning to the squad is top order batsman Darren Bravo, who had taken time away from the game to address some personal matters.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach has been selected despite after suffering an ankle injury in the recently completed test series against South Africa.

Chairman of the selection panel Clive Lloyd, who won the World Cup in 1975 and 1979, says they believe they have a squad that can win the Feb. 14 - Mar. 29 tournament.

"If they play to their potential I am quite sure we will do very well," Lloyd said in a West Indies Cricket Board media release. "I have really high hopes in this team - I believe they can do something special.

"We have the talent and if we can play to our potential we have a very good chance of lifting that trophy."

Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sulieman Benn, Darren Bravo, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)