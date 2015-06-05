June 5 The West Indies lost only one wicket in the opening session on the third day of the first test against Australia in Dominica on Friday.

Although still in a dire predicament, the home team went to lunch on 97 for three wickets in their second innings, trailing Australia by 73 runs.

Nonetheless, they will take heart from losing only the wicket of Darren Bravo (5), caught brilliantly by a diving David Warner at mid-off off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

Marlon Samuels (26) and Shane Dowrich (31) survived until lunch at Windsor Park as the West Indies added 72 runs in the morning.

Samuels was particularly fortunate to remain at the crease. He was almost bowled by Mitchell Johnson early, the ball passing a whisker over leg stump.

He survived two perilously close lbw shouts on consecutive balls from Mitchell Starc.

Starc and Australian captain Michael Clarke discussed whether to call for a review on the second occasion, but decided not too.

It was a good decision by Clarke, as a replay showed the ball pitched marginally outside leg stump, though it no doubt would have rattled the wicket.

Test debutant Dowrich also dodged a bullet when Nathan Lyon thought he had taken a catch at short cover, but video evidence was inconclusive, so the umpire's original not out call stood.

Dowrich and Samuels were still at the crease at lunch with an unbroken partnership of 60.

