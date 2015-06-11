* Steve Smith scores ninth test century

* Australia end day four wickets down

* Taylor takes 3-18 off 15 outstanding overs (Updates at close of play)

June 11 An unbeaten century by Steve Smith paved the way for a satisfying opening day for Australia in the second test against West Indies in Jamaica on Thursday.

West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor sent down six maiden overs in a brilliant performance in the morning and claimed the scalps of Australian openers David Warner (0) and Shaun Marsh (11).

But the tourists, who lost the toss and were sent in to bat on a wicket conducive to fast bowling, recovered to end the day on 258 for four at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Smith was almost out three times in the final hour, but he survived to be 135 not out at the close, with Shane Watson unbeaten on 20.

Captain Michael Clarke (47), the third Australian batsman dismissed, should have been on his way early.

He had scored only three when he was caught and bowled by Kemar Roach, only to be called back to the crease when a television replay showed it had been a no-ball.

It was an error Roach and West Indies were left to rue as Clarke proceeded to score at ease against everyone except Taylor, but he just missed out on a half century when he slashed at a wide delivery from Jason Holder and edged it to the keeper.

Adam Voges, in just his second test, was the only other Australian to lose his wicket, caught behind for 37 off Taylor, who was easily the pick of the West Indies bowlers as he finished the day with 3-18 off 15 outstanding overs.

Puzzlingly, West Indies captain Dinesh Ramdin did not take the new ball after 80 overs, giving Smith and Watson the luxury of facing tame spin bowling for the final 10 overs of the day.

Earlier, Smith became the fourth Australian to post nine centuries by the age of 26, joining Sir Donald Bradman, Neil Harvey and Doug Walters.

But Smith was lucky to survive when, on 109, he was dropped at first slip by Darren Bravo off part-time spinner Kraigg Brathwaite.

It was a sharp chance, but one Bravo should have held. He was late getting into position and was not ready when the ball came at him.

In the very next over, Smith was adjudged lbw to Taylor, but the decision was overturned on review when a replay showed the ball missing leg stump.

West Indies made three changes from the team that lost the first test, all of them forced.

Most tellingly, leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, who took six wickets in the first innings of the first test, could not play due to sore finger. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Mark Lamport-Stokes)