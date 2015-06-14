June 14 Australia were on the verge of another massive victory over West Indies at lunch on the fourth day of the second test on Sunday needing three more wickets for victory.

The hosts, set a target of 392 runs to win in their second innings, were 72 for seven at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

After resuming the day at 16 for two, they lost five wickets in another disastrous session for the addition of 56 runs.

Shane Dowrich (4), Darren Bravo (11), Jermaine Blackwood (0), Shai Hope (16) and Jason Holder (1) all fell.

The Australian attack shared the spoils, with Josh Hazlewood collecting two wickets, while fellow fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson chipped in with one each.

Medium-pacer Shane Watson also joined the party, claiming the wicket of Holder when the batsman sent an easy catch to short mid-wicket. Holder made 82 not out in the first innings.

Australia won last week's first test by nine wickets. With victory in the second test imminent, they will head across the Atlantic for the Ashes series on a high, though no doubt in the knowledge they will face sterner opposition against England. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)