July 31 Opening batsman Lokesh Rahul posted his third test century as India crawled through the opening session of day two of the second test against West Indies in Jamaica on Sunday.

Rahul was unbeaten on 107 at lunch as India advanced to 185 for the loss of one wicket in their first innings at Sabina Park in Kingston, trailing West Indies by just 11 runs with nine wickets in hand.

India added only 59 runs from 26 overs during the session as number three Cheteshwar Pujara weighed anchor. He took an hour to add to his overnight score, before creeping to 37 from 131 balls.

Rahul was rather attacking by comparison, his 107 coming from 199 balls.

He completed his century in style just before lunch when he hoisted off-spinner Roston Chase over long-on for six.

The cautious batting was dull to watch, but time is on India's side with nearly four days remaining and the plan clearly is to grind out a big lead, no matter how long it takes.

The West Indies bowling was disciplined, but it rarely troubled the batsmen.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been the pick of the attack, but has been used most sparingly by captain Jason Holder.

Gabriel has conceded just 21 runs from 11 overs.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo has been used even less frequently, sending down just six overs for 19 runs.