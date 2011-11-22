* Windies openers add 137 for first wicket
* Visitors 267-2 at close of first day
By Sudipto Ganguly
MUMBAI, Nov 22 West Indies' top four made
the most of ideal batting conditions at Wankhede Stadium and put
their team on course for a big first innings total at the close
of the first day in the third and final test against India.
Openers Kraigg Brathwaite (68) and Adrian Barath (62) gave
the visitors an ideal start with a 137-run stand after captain
Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to bat first on an
easy-paced pitch in the hope of avoiding a 3-0 series whitewash.
Kirk Edwards (65 not out) and Darren Bravo (57 not out) then
scripted an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 117 runs to
further consolidate West Indies' position and took the team to
267 for two wickets at the close on Tuesday.
"Early on with the new ball it was doing a bit but nothing
significant. It's a good pitch. I will say it is the best pitch
out of the all we have played on this tour," Brathwaite told
reporters.
"It was spinning but it was spinning very slow. So we had
time to adjust. There was not much turn."
India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin found enough turn
before tea to account for both the right-handed opening batsmen,
which turned out to be the only scalps in the day for the hosts.
Edwards, on 29, received a life when captain Mahendra Singh
Dhoni floored a difficult caught behind opportunity off Virender
Sehwag's bowling.
Bravo, who made 136 in the second innings in the last test
in Kolkata, was also dropped on 33 by Rahul Dravid at the lone
slip position off left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha's bowling.
Both Edwards (10 fours) and Bravo (seven fours) made the
most of their good fortune and took the attack to the Indian
spinners and were not afraid of taking the aerial route against
them.
Barath had looked solid in completing a second consecutive
half-century after his 62 in the second innings in Kolkata, but
departed when he edged Ashwin onto his pads for Dhoni to
complete an easy catch.
Brathwaite, who hit eight fours, was less assured against
the spinners and was dropped on 57 by Vangipurappu Laxman off
Ashwin at backward short leg.
However, the 18-year-old was dismissed in similar fashion to
his fellow opener, clipping an Ashwin delivery off his pads that
went straight to Virat Kohli at short leg.
DOGGED START
"Playing against India in India... I mean it's good to get
two fifties against them. It has done good to my confidence,"
Brathwaite, who left school two months ago, said.
"As openers me and Barath decided to look to get through the
first hour without losing any wicket.
"We did that and from there we just said we will press on
and we got a 50 partnership and then a 100. After lunch when we
came back we thought we will give the team as best a start as
possible."
India's pace bowlers Ishant Sharma and debutant Varun Aaron
failed to extract much movement with the new ball, prompting
Dhoni to introduce spinner Ojha as early as the ninth over.
Ojha and Ashwin, however, initially proved ineffective
against the dogged approach of the openers, who frustrated the
Indian attack for more than three-and-a-half hours before the
hosts broke through.
The second new ball, which Dhoni took in the 85th over of
the day, also failed to bring any success for the pacemen.
Debutant Aaron felt it will be hard work for the bowlers
over the next few days.
"It is a good cricket wicket. I feel there will be lot of
runs scored in the next four days," he said.
"It is not going to change much. There is lot of grass which
is going to bind the wicket."
West Indies were earlier dealt a blow when key batsman
Shivnarine Chanderpaul failed to recover from a calf injury and
was replaced by Kieran Powell.
Pace bowler Kemar Roach was also ruled out due to a stomach
bug, making way for the return of Ravi Rampaul, who missed the
second test in Kolkata with an upset stomach.
India brought in right-handed batsman Kohli for Yuvraj
Singh, who was dropped after the second test, while paceman
Aaron made his debut in place of Umesh Yadav.
