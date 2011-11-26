* Match drawn with scores level
* India win series 2-0
(Updates after match ends in draw)
By Sudipto Ganguly
MUMBAI, Nov 26 West Indies snatched a
thrilling draw with the scores level after India failed to score
the three runs they needed for victory in the last over on a
riveting final day of the third and final test on Saturday.
Needing two runs to win off the last ball, Ravichandran
Ashwin and Varun Aaron scampered a single before Ashwin was run
out while going back for an improbable second run, with India
finishing on 242 for nine.
It was only the second time that a test has been drawn with
the scores level. The other instance was when England failed to
beat Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 1996.
Seventeen wickets fell on the Wankhede Stadium pitch, which
was a batting paradise on the first four days with both teams
posting huge first innings totals.
Spinners Pragyan Ojha and Ashwin forced a batting collapse
in the first session as West Indies were bundled out for 134 in
their second innings.
Half-centuries from Virender Sehwag (60) and Virat Kohli
(63) put India on course for victory and a 3-0 series whitewash
as they chased a target of 243 runs from 64 overs.
However, West Indies struck back by picking up crucial
wickets during the closing stages to halt India's progress.
Sehwag stroked a chancy 60 off 65 balls and added 82 runs
for the second wicket with Rahul Dravid (33) to launch India's
charge towards the target.
Sehwag, who was dropped three times, hit eight boundaries
before he was finally caught by West Indies captain Darren Sammy
off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo while trying a cheeky reverse
paddle sweep.
Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar (3) fell soon after in similar
fashion, trying to drive on the up against part-time off-spinner
Marlon Samuels, and were caught at short mid-wicket.
West Indies had a sniff of victory at that stage with India
at 113 for four, but Vangipurappu Laxman (31) and Kohli steadied
the ship with a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket.
Kohli notched up his second fifty in the match with three
boundaries and a six and took his team close to the target but
his dismissal, with India still needing 19 runs to win, put the
pressure back on India's tailenders.
GENEROUS TURN
In the morning, the visiting batsmen, put under pressure by
the generous turn on offer, played some atrocious shots and
helped India's spinners give life to a match that had looked
like ending in a draw for the past two days.
Resuming on their overnight score of 81 for two, the
tourists succumbed meekly in just 95 minutes in the morning,
losing their last eight wickets in 23.2 overs as Ojha (6-47) and
Ashwin (4-34) ran riot.
Left-arm spinner Ojha added four more wickets to his
overnight tally of two and bowled in an uninterrupted spell on
the final day, extracting good turn and bounce.
Ashwin, who notched his maiden test century on Friday, took
four wickets to add to his five-wicket haul in the first
innings.
Kraigg Brathwaite (35) and first-innings centurion Darren
Bravo (48) added 61 for the third wicket, the only notable
partnership in the innings, but Braithwaite's dismissal in the
fifth over of the morning opened the floodgates.
West Indies lost their last eight wickets for 43 runs as
Bravo, Samuels, Carlton Baugh, Ravi Rampaul and Sammy all got
out trying to play attacking shots against the Indian spinners.
