* Seventeen wickets fall on final day
* India win series after thrilling draw
By Sudipto Ganguly
MUMBAI, Nov 26 West Indies snatched a
thrilling draw with the scores level to deny India a series
clean sweep on the final day of the third test on Saturday.
Needing two runs off the final ball, the last wicket pair of
Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Aaron could manage only a single
when Ashwin was run out attempting an improbable second run.
It was only the second time that a test has been drawn with
the scores level. The other instance was when England failed to
beat Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 1996.
Seventeen wickets fell on the Wankhede Stadium pitch, which
had been a batting paradise on the first four days with both
teams posting huge first innings totals.
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed surprise at the
sudden change in the character of the pitch.
"Frankly I really don't know what happened. It started to
turn in the morning. Till yesterday everything was fine. It was
among the flattest of wickets," Dhoni told reporters with a wide
grin on his face.
"Something happened in the morning and it started to turn.
Most of us thought it would be a draw but it turned into a close
game."
In the morning, the West Indies batsmen, put under pressure
by the generous turn on offer, played some atrocious shots and
helped India's spinners give life to a match that had looked
like ending in a draw for the past two days.
Resuming on their overnight score of 81 for two, the
tourists succumbed meekly in just 95 minutes in the morning,
losing their last eight wickets in 23.2 overs as Pragyan Ojha
(6-47) and Ashwin (4-34) ran riot.
It was the third time in the series that the tourists had
collapsed in one of their two innings. They made 180 in their
second innings in the first test in Delhi and 153 in their first
innings in the second test in Kolkata.
"I think we took the position for granted, knowing that we
scored 590 in the first innings, we relaxed a little," said West
Indies captain Darren Sammy.
"Some of the shots we played were not called for and we paid
the price for it. I knew the coach will definitely talk about
it, like I said, we have to bat well in both innings of a test
match."
Sammy would take heart from the performance of 22-year old
left-hander Darren Bravo, cousin of former batting great Brian
Lara, who made 404 runs in the series with two hundreds.
TENDULKAR'S MISSING TON
India's Sachin Tendulkar whetted the appetite of the nation
at his home ground by once again getting close to his 100th
international ton only to fall short by six runs.
He looked set to secure the coveted hundred that has eluded
him since he last made three figures in the 50-overs World Cup
in April but his innings came to an abrupt end when he edged
paceman Ravi Rampaul to Sammy at second slip.
Tendulkar, who has been rested for the first three matches
in the five-match series against West Indies, will either have
to wait for the last two ODIs, if he opts to play, or the
four-test series in Australia for his next opportunity.
India have also rested regular captain Dhoni for the series
to keep him fresh for the Australia tour, where India will also
play two Twenty20 internationals and a tri-series, also
involving Sri Lanka.
A 3-0 whitewash in the test series would have been ideal
preparation for the Indian team, who were blanked 4-0 in their
last series in England, before they board the flights for the
tough tour to Australia.
Dhoni said as much after India took an unassailable 2-0 lead
after the second test in Kolkata.
"The most important thing was to do well," Dhoni said.
"England was a bad tour for us, there were several reasons why
we did not do well there."
The performance of the two spinners, who took 42 wickets in
the series between them, also pleased their captain.
"Both the spinners really bowled well. They did a good job
for us," he said.
