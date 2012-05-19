(Updates at close)
By Ed Osmond
LONDON May 19 Shivnarine Chanderpaul carried
West Indies hopes on his shoulders yet again as the touring side
battled to avoid defeat by England in the first test at Lord's
on Saturday.
West Indies bowled England out for 398 in their first
innings to trail the hosts by 155 runs but they lost three
wickets in nine balls just before tea to undo the good work.
Chanderpaul, who made 87 not out in the first innings, and
Marlon Samuels dug in, however, and they reached the close on
the third day on 120 for four, 35 runs behind.
The world's top-ranked batsman Chanderpaul, at the heart of
another rearguard action, was unbeaten on 34 with Samuels on 26.
England resumed on an overcast morning on 259 for three and
captain Andrew Strauss added just a single to his overnight 121
before nicking pace bowler Kemar Roach through to wicketkeeper
Denesh Ramdin.
Jonny Bairstow struck three fluent fours on his test debut
but his bright innings ended on 16 when Roach jagged a ball
sharply back to trap him lbw.
Matt Prior also looked confident in his knock of 19 but he
became Shannon Gabriel's first test victim, playing an airy shot
at the young fast bowler to be bowled through the gate.
Bresnan edged Darren Sammy to Ramdin for a duck and England
had slumped to 323 for seven.
Ian Bell batted through the morning session to reach lunch
on 38 not out but he lost Stuart Broad soon after the interval,
bowled by a superb delivery from Fidel Edwards that hit the top
of his off stump.
Graeme Swann played a forceful innings, striking six clean
fours in his 30 from just 25 balls.
Bell reached a patient fifty before Gabriel bowled Swann.
Bell was last man out for 61, well caught at deep square leg by
the diving Powell off Gabriel who finished with figures of three
for 60 on his debut.
Barath and Powell withstood a fierce examination from James
Anderson and Broad, surviving 12 overs of high quality fast
bowling surrounded by a ring of close fielders.
But with tea looming, Barath edged a catch to Prior off
Bresnan, and Powell and Edwards soon joined him back in the
pavilion after two inexplicable rushes of blood.
Powell foolishly pulled a short ball from Broad straight to
Bell at deep square leg and Kirk Edwards was brilliantly run out
by a direct hit from Bairstow attempting a non-existent single.
Darren Bravo joined Chanderpaul and made a fluent 21 before
Swann bowled him with a clever delivery which the deceived the
left-hander into offering no shot.
(Editing by Martyn Herman)