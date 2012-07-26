UPDATE 1-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
July 26 Score at close of the second day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand:
West Indies 145-0 (C.Gayle 85 not out, K.Powell 58 not out); New Zealand 351 all out (M.Guptill 97; S.Narine 5-132) (Compiled by Simon Evans in Miami; editing by Ken Ferris)
